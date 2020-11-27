BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched several airstrikes over the northeastern region of Latakia last night, targeting the main jihadist stronghold in the Jabal Al-Akrad region.

According to a field report from the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched airstrikes on the jihadist stronghold of Kabani, which has served as the headquarters for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in Jabal Al-Akrad.

The report said the Russian airstrikes also targeted jihadist sites along the Idlib-Latakia axis, including sites overlooking the Al-Ghaab Plain.

These Russian airstrikes reportedly targeted the camps of the Turkestan Islamic Party, who has been involved in several clashes with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in this region.

The Russian Aerospace Forces typically carry out airstrikes in Syria when they have information about the locations of jihadist meetings, training camps, and bases.

In October, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out one of the most devastating airstrikes over the war, when their warplanes bombed a Faylaq Al-Sham training camp during a military parade in northern Idlib.

This aforementioned attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces resulted in the death of over 100 Turkish-backed militants, along with the hospitalization of hundreds of more fighters in neighboring Turkey.