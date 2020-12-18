BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, said on Thursday that the number of countries that have expressed their desire to contribute to the reconstruction of Syria is not small, and that many of these countries have been subjected to American threats to prevent them from participating in the reconstruction.

Miqdad said in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow:

“The number of countries that want reconstruction assistance is not small, and these countries are aware that the reconstruction in Syria is a benefit for all countries in the region and the world.”

He pointed out that “there are many countries that have been directly threatened by the United States.”

Regarding the international conference on the return of Syrian refugees to their country, which was held in Damascus, the minister explained that “there was Western hysteria to prevent the countries of the world from participating in the international conference that was held in Damascus on the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.”

Miqdad noted that “Western countries are speaking in a language in which there is no minimum concern for peace and security in the world and in which there is sometimes no minimum of literature.”

In turn , Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today, Thursday, that Russia has provided Syria with 100,000 tons of wheat as humanitarian aid since the beginning of 2020 and intends to provide more.

Lavrov said at the press conference:

“Regarding the tasks of restoring the Syrian economy, very serious decisions have been taken in recent weeks, which will greatly increase the its capabilities to organize the work in a systematic way. We continue to provide humanitarian assistance, we have delivered 100,000 tons of Russian wheat, and deliveries will continue. There is a discussion of concrete measures, and at the exit there is a large strategic program for economic cooperation. ”

The Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Miqdad, arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, on an official visit during which he met with senior Russian officials, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.