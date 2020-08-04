BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, 45 new coronavirus infections, raising the total number of cases to nearly 900.

According to the Syrian Health Ministry, the people infected by the virus are currently being treated at hospitals across the country.

Since Syria recorded its coronavirus infection in March, the country has reported 892 total cases across the country.

The total number of cases, however, has risen significantly over the last month, as the Arab Republic attempts to limit the virus’ exposure.

