BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 4 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of registered infections to 29.

The Ministry of Health did not provide any details about those infected, other than the fact they have since been quarantined for treatment.

The ministry announced that 5 recoveries were recorded from the total infected, while two people have died from the virus.

On Saturday, the ministry announced the recovery of one of the cases infected with the virus, bringing the number of cases to five.

Syria is being closely monitored by the World Health Organization, as the monitor worries that a major outbreak could affect the war-torn country.

