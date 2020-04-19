BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced the death of another person due to the coronavirus, bringing the total to three since the start of the pandemic.
In a statement published by the media office on Facebook, the ministry confirmed the death of a citizen, but they did not release any further details about the person.
The ministry also announced three more coronavirus cases, bringing to the total to 39.
On March 11, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus as a “global pandemic”, stressing that infection figures are rising very quickly.
The epidemic forced many countries of the world, led by large countries with their capabilities and population, to take important measures, ranging from a flight ban to declaring curfews and isolating entire regions, and even closing places of worship,\ to prevent the spread of deadly infections.
