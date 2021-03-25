BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – On Thursday, the General Administration of Syrian Sea Ports reopened commercial ports in the Syrian governorates of Tartous and Latakia, as well as the oil terminal in Baniyas.

A post on the official page of the Syrian Ministry of Transport on Facebook stated: “Commercial ports in Latakia, Tartous and the Baniyas oil terminal have reopened to shipping traffic after the improvement of weather conditions.

The Ministry of Transport announced earlier on Wednesday, the closure of ports in the country to maritime navigation in due to bad weather, and the closure also included fishing and picnic ports.

Syria’s ports are incredibly important to the Arab Republic, as the current sanctions against the country have forced them to rely heavily on maritime shipments in order to transport goods.

