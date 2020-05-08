People are flocking to Damascus’ Umayyad Mosque on Friday, 8 May, as Syria is among the first countries in the region to allow the reopening of mosques.

This year the Islamic holy month of Ramadan kicked off without Taraweeh prayers for the first time in history due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As of Friday, Syria has reported 45 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, of which three people have died and 27 others have recovered, which makes it one of the world’s and Middle East’s least affected countries.

Source: Sputnik

