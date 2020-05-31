BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian authorities announced the reopening of the Aleppo-Raqqa Highway after it closed for more than eight years ago.
The Governor of Raqqa, Obaid Al-Hassan, confirmed in a special statement to Al-Watan that the Raqqa-Aleppo International Hgihway, which connects the governorate of Aleppo with the Raqqa Governorate through the city of Tabaqa, has been reopened.
Medical teams from the Health Directorate of Al-Raqqa are examining arrivals from areas outside the control to ensure their safety.
It is worth noting that this road has been closed since the start of 2013 and since that time traffic has been diverted between all areas of Al-Raqqa and other governorates to Al-Salamiyah Road.
Opening this road will contribute to solving the problem of movement between Raqqa and its countryside on the one hand and other governorates on the other hand, in addition to stimulating the economic movement of these areas.
While Raqqa city is currently under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), there is an agreement with them to allow people to travel back and forth from areas under their authority to government-controlled territory.
