BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Syrian government announced on Saturday the reopening of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) to the public for the first time in eight years.
The Syrian News Agency quoted the Syrian Minister of Transport, Ali Hammoud, as saying today: “The international road between Damascus and Aleppo o will be officially opened to traffic and put it at the service of citizens.”
Earlier, the governorate of Aleppo sent engineering equipment that contributed to the rehabilitation of the road and the removal of dust and stones accumulated for years, which were set by militant groups with the aim of cutting off movement between Syrian cities.
On the other hand, the governorates of Hama and Idlib carried out the rehabilitation and restoration of other parts of the international road, with the aim of completing the process of opening the road.
The engineering units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) combed the road for days, removing mines and explosive devices, which were planted by “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists (terrorist and banned in Russia).
