BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it will remain against any agreements or treaties with Israel because it harms Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying that the Arab Republic maintains its “firm stance based on adhering to land and rights, and rejecting concessions and individual agreements, regardless of their form or content.”

The SANA source said that their “country was and will remain against any agreements or treaties with the Israeli enemy, based on its firm conviction that such agreements harm Arab causes in general, especially the Palestinian cause.”

They explained, “Syria, over the decades of the Arab-Israeli conflict, adhered to a principled and steadfast approach, based on rejecting any attempts to forfeit rights, violate the land, and perpetuate de facto policies.”

“The Syrian people have offered – and still are – blood and sacrifices in various fields and at all levels,” they said.

They added that “previous experiences have proven that normalization and the signing of treaties and agreements with this enemy only increased its integrity and obstinacy, and the Arabs only increased weakness and fragmentation.”