BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it will remain against any agreements or treaties with Israel because it harms Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.
The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying that the Arab Republic maintains its “firm stance based on adhering to land and rights, and rejecting concessions and individual agreements, regardless of their form or content.”
The SANA source said that their “country was and will remain against any agreements or treaties with the Israeli enemy, based on its firm conviction that such agreements harm Arab causes in general, especially the Palestinian cause.”
They explained, “Syria, over the decades of the Arab-Israeli conflict, adhered to a principled and steadfast approach, based on rejecting any attempts to forfeit rights, violate the land, and perpetuate de facto policies.”
“The Syrian people have offered – and still are – blood and sacrifices in various fields and at all levels,” they said.
They added that “previous experiences have proven that normalization and the signing of treaties and agreements with this enemy only increased its integrity and obstinacy, and the Arabs only increased weakness and fragmentation.”
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.