BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The motorway between Aleppo and Damascus, also known as the M-5 Highway, is witnessing a process of rehabilitation of fuel stations spread along it, which were looted and destroyed by militants during the course of the war.

In the city of Aleppo, the production of fuel pumps for these stations is increasing, a source told RIA Novosti.

“Our company has been present in the market for more than a hundred years, and it is unique to Syria. Before the war we used to export our products to other Arab countries. Our equipment is the best in the entire Middle East. Now, after the war the old factory, which worked before the war, has been restored and we are now producing gas station equipment,” the source continued.

He added that his production did not stop even during the war, as workers were collecting equipment for gas stations in Aleppo under mortar fire.

After the M-5 Highway was clear, the amount of work increased. Gas station owners hoped that the number of cars on this road would increase within a few days. After Ramadan, the authorities promise to ease the quarantine and simplify the movement between governorates.

The M-5 Highway links the two largest Syrian cities, Damascus and Aleppo. For years, parts of the road remained under the control of militants, and only last February, the road was completely liberated.

