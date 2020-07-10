BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced 22 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily rate of infection since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday: “22 cases of coronavirus were recorded for people in contact with the virus, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 394, of which 126 cases were cured, and two deaths were recorded, raising the number of deaths from the virus to 16.”

On July 5th, the Ministry announced that 20 cases were recorded, which was the highest number of daily infections at the time.

The first coronavirus case was recorded on March 22nd in the Damascus Governorate.

The individual who was reportedly infected with the virus had returned to the Arab Republic from a trip abroad.

The first Syrian death because of the coronavirus was recorded on March 29th, seven days after the first case was reported.

