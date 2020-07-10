BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced 22 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily rate of infection since the outbreak of the virus in the country.
The ministry said in a statement on Friday: “22 cases of coronavirus were recorded for people in contact with the virus, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 394, of which 126 cases were cured, and two deaths were recorded, raising the number of deaths from the virus to 16.”
On July 5th, the Ministry announced that 20 cases were recorded, which was the highest number of daily infections at the time.
The first coronavirus case was recorded on March 22nd in the Damascus Governorate.
The individual who was reportedly infected with the virus had returned to the Arab Republic from a trip abroad.
The first Syrian death because of the coronavirus was recorded on March 29th, seven days after the first case was reported.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.