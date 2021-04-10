BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Revolution, announced that the Baniyas refinery will return to work after the availability of crude oil that was delivered from Iran.

The agency quoted the general director of the aforementioned refinery as saying:

“The refinery has returned to work and took off with its basic units after a one-month hiatus due to the stoppage of crude oil. Today it is operating with good production capacity and produces all oil derivatives.”

The director emphasized that “the citizen will notice a breakthrough soon in the quantities of petroleum products on the market.”

Earlier this week, Iran transported one million barrels of oil to the Port of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate; this helped alleviate the Syrian oil crisis, which was made worse by the Suez Canal’s blockage.

