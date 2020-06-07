BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Endowments is preparing to reopen the tomb of the Umayyad caliph Omar bin Abdul-Aziz, following the completion of repairs that were done to the site recently.
In a press interview, the director of the Endowment of Aleppo, Muhammad Rami Al-Obaid, said during a visit with a specialized team from the Endowment Department responsible for the rehabilitation of the shrine:
“After the liberation of the eastern town of Deir Al-Sharqiyah from the abomination of terrorism, the Directorate began to raise the damage left by terrorist organizations at the shrine to return as it was hundreds of years ago.”
For his part, Head of Contracts Division in the Directorate of Endowments of Aleppo, Muhammad Al-Omar, confirmed that “the workers have started cleaning and rehabilitating works for the site to reopen it.”
The Caliph Omar bin Abdul-Aziz died in 720 AD, then he was 38 years old, and his succession lasted 29 months.
His tomb contains two other graves next to his shrine belonging to his wife Fatima bint Abdul-Malik, and another to the servant of the shrine Sheikh Abu Zakaria bin Yahya Al-Mansour.
During the past week, some media outlets circulated a series of reports that they described as certain that the Syrian Army and Iranian-backed militia had destroyed and burned the tomb of the Caliph Omar bin Abdul-Aziz, while others had said that they were being ransacked and vandalized, so that it later turned out to be misleading news.
