Adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Bouthaina Shaaban, said that the Syrian government is considering filing a lawsuit against the United States of America due to “stealing Syrian oil and violating Syrian sovereignty.” Shaaban made the remarks during an interview with Al-Mayadeen channel in Damascus on Friday.
“The government of the Syrian Arab Republic is considering taking possible legal measures on an international level, to file a suit against the USA, because it is, indeed, stealing Syrian oil and violating Syrian sovereignty,” said Shaaban.
“The CNBC’s correspondent, who interviewed me a couple of days ago, asked me to explain President Assad’s statement that Trump is the most transparent American president. I answered that the USA, in our definition [how we regard it], plunders peoples’ resources, but doesn’t say it,” she said.
“Trump, on the other hand, said that Iraq and Syria’s oil are mine, regardless from states’ sovereignty and from the fact that these resources belong to their people. What I want to say is that, Syrian land and oil will be liberated, from Americans, Turks and anyone else,” she added.
US President Donald Trump said in a tweet in October that “the US has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey.” The US military also announced in October that it would strengthen its military presence in eastern Syria to protect oil fields from potentially falling into the hands of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL).
Credit: Ruptly
