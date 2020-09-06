BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The massive forest fires that are engulfing the western region of the country have displaced a large number of people, including many who were already displaced because of the war.

According to a civil defense source in the Latakia Governorate, thousands of people have already made their way to the coast this past weekend after the forest fires burnt down several homes and buildings, leaving towns and villages uninhabitable.

The source said civil defense teams from neighboring governorates have rushed to Latakia to help put out the flames, but the fires continue to ravage the region.

He would add that Russia has begun aiding Syria in putting out the fires; however, the situation remains very difficult due to the extent of the fires.