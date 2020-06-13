BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – On Saturday, more than two thousand oil tanks coming from the Syrian coast, arrived in Al-Qamishli to help the citizens in northeastern Syria.
According to reports, the oil tankers left the Baniyas Refinery in the Tartous Governorate and made their way to the city of Al-Qamishli in the northern part of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
RT Arabic captured footage of the massive convoy as it traveled along the M-4 Highway towards Al-Qamishli:
The RT reporter quoted eyewitnesses from the truck drivers as saying that “the U.S. Caesar sanctions have not been imposed on the oil and gas sector yet,” while others stressed that “the results will be disastrous for the Syrian people if these sanctions are applied to the energy sector.”
The Caesar sanctions are expected to be imposed on Syria in the coming days, as the U.S. continues to weaken the Arab Republic’s economy.
