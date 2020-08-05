BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Syria has indicated its willingness to “put all capabilities to assist Lebanon” to overcome the effects of the explosion at Beirut Port.

In a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Charbel Wahbeh, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem expressed Syria’s “sympathy and solidarity with fraternal Lebanon” and expressed its willingness to help Lebanon “to overcome the effects of this tragic incident.”

SANA reported that Muallem said during the call, “the Syrian Arab Republic was extremely affected by the horrific explosion at the Port of Beirut, which claimed the lives of a number of innocent people and injured others and caused enormous damage to public and private buildings and facilities.”

Muallem also expressed “deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the brotherly Lebanese people, the families of the bereaved victims, and wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.”

SANA added that “the Lebanese Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for this fraternal position, which reflects the true relationship between the two brotherly peoples.”

