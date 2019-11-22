BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Syria may replace the Russian-made S-300 air defense system with the Chinese-made HQ-9, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Friday.

“A number of Syrian sources report that Syria has begun negotiations with China regarding the purchase of the Chinese H-9 air defense systems (according to other sources – HQ-22) instead of the Russian S-300 system, which so far has shown zero effectiveness in repelling Israeli attacks,” the publication reported.

“The source indicates the fact that at the moment the negotiations concern the gratuitous supply of Chinese air defense systems to Syria, however, at the same time, the acquisition of these anti-aircraft missile systems was not excluded. The reason for the negotiations is the impossibility of using the Russian S-300, since the latter is controlled by the Russian military, however, there are other reasons, in particular, Damascus intends to deploy Chinese HQ-9 throughout Syria, thereby completely covering the airspace above the territory of the country,” they added.

Syria has yet to comment on these claims; however, if true, this could be a boost for the Syrian air defenses, as they already have the Russian-made S-300 system.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Breaking: New special operation allegedly carried out in northeast Aleppo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rhodium 10
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

S-300 deployed in Syria is only symbolic..it is to save the face of Putin after IL-20 attack as he has ties with Netanyahu for economic reasons( as the jew dont allow arab gas pipeline through Israel to EU) ..but Syria need S-300(HQ9) to protect Northeast Syria and Damascus!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-22 17:15