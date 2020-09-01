BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – On Monday, firefighting teams managed to control a massive fire that swept through the Al-Ghab region of Hama.
Local sources from the region said that the fire is now in the cooling stage after the firefighting and civil defense personnel were able to extinguish the flames, and cordon off the fires in Ain al-Krum, specifically in the Mashta al-Shalahma area.
The sources confirmed that the losses were limited to the materials, as the fire consumed some olive trees in the area in addition to the burning of a car, and a farmer’s cow died after he failed to save it in the Dora area, where people left their homes to escape the flames.
The sources added that the fire, which started at about 2 P.M. on Monday, began to move rapidly, which contributed to the increase in the presence of air currents, and that the people who live near the spread of fire were forced to leave their homes while the civil defense teams were working to prevent the fire from reaching it.
Regarding the causes of the fire, the sources ruled out that it was contrived, as some say, and one of the residents there said that extreme heat may be the main factor in the fire.
