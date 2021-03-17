BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in the strongest terms, the terrorist act against the Iranian commercial ship” last Wednesday in the international waters of the Mediterranean on its way to Europe.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted an official source in the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying, “This act of aggression and international piracy, which does not exclude that Israel is behind it, violates the provisions of international law, rules of maritime navigation and international agreements regulating freedom of navigation.”

The Foreign Ministry source continued: “The repetition of these acts of aggression, as this crime is the ninth of its kind in international waters, aims to harm Iranian ships, strike its commercial interests, and continue to implement the illegal US sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The SANA source considered that “such unlawful actions against the safety and security of maritime navigation would not have taken place without an American tacit acceptance of such serious violations of international law.”

Last week, the Iranian Maritime Organization confirmed that a merchant ship belonging to the Islamic Republic had been attacked in the Mediterranean Sea, while Iranian media quoted a member of the technical team concerned with following up on the issue of the Iranian ship being targeted as saying that “the possibility of Israel being involved in the attack on the ship was very strong”.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!