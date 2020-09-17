BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – Damascus described the political behavior of the American administration as “weak-hearted” and said that it is “nothing but a bandit system,” in the first official comment on the U.S. President’s statements about his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad.

Regarding what Trump said earlier this week that he “discussed the assassination of President Bashar al-Assad with the former defense minister,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the statements of the “head of the American administration” about targeting Assad “clearly show the level to which the American administration’s reckless political thinking and behavior has descended, and it only indicates that a system of bandits professing crime to get to their ends. ”

The state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that said, “Trump’s admission of such a step confirms that the American administration is a rogue and outlaw country, and it pursues the same methods of terrorist organizations with murder and assassinaation without taking into account any legal, humanitarian or ethical controls or rules for the sake of realizing its interests in the region.”

Earlier in the week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he considered assassinating his Syrian counterpart after the latter’s administration was accused of using chemical weapons inside his country.

The comment by Trump was made during an interview with the U.S.-based Fox News channel. In the interview, the American President criticized his former Defense Secretary, James Mattis, and blamed him for not carrying out the assassination of Assad.