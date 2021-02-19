BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – Thursday saw a Russian mediated prisoner swap with Muhammad Ahmad Hussein and Tariq Ghasab al-Obeidan, both natives of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights of Quneitra province, released.

The exchange operation that began yesterday led to the two Syrian captives freed and returned to their hometown in the Quneitra province.

Captive Nihal Al-Maqt, an Israeli girl from an ultra-Orthodox West Bank settlement who had mistakenly entered the Syrian territories in the Quneitra region and subsequently arrested by the Syrian authorities also set free as part of the same operation.

