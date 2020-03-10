BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Minister of Health, Nizar Yaziji, confirmed on Tuesday that Syria currently has no coronavirus infections.

“Syria is free so far from the coronavirus and we have not recorded any illness and and all suspected cases proved to be negative,” Yaziji said.

This statement came after the Ministry of Health issued a statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the results of laboratory analysis of the suspected case of infection with the coronavirus in isolation at the University Hospital of Mouwasat are negative and the analysis confirmed that the infection is a bacterial lung infection.”

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization of an outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus in Wuhan.

Since then, the virus has spread to many countries and dozens of deaths from the virus have been recorded in Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, the United States, Iraq, and other countries of the world.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of countries that have witnessed current HIV infections is at least 100, while the number of cases reached about 113,000.

