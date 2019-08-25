BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council (EC) Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday that both Iraq and Syria would respond to the latest Israeli attacks on their soil.

“Measures that Israel and America are jointly implementing in Syria and Iraq are against the international rules. And Syrian and Iraqi defenders will soon respond to them,” Rezaie told ILNA on Sunday on the sideline of an event in Qazvin province.

Rezaei made these comments just hours after the Israeli military attacked the Damascus countryside on Saturday evening

The Israeli Armed Forces said they damaged an Iranian base during the attack on the Damascus countryside.

Rezaei strongly rejected these claims by the Israeli Armed Forces, saying, “Israel and America do not have the power to attack different Iranian centers. Meanwhile, none of our advisory centers have been damaged.”

At least five members of Hezbollah were killed during the Israeli attack on the Aqraba area in rural Damascus, a source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar News.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Aerial footage of Khan Sheikhoun after militants withdraw south

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

7
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
AnonHolohoax Shoah -6mGryzRod Gillis Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Ilya Ilyayev
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It is time to make the arrogant Zionist child killers pay, all this empty talk so far is embarrassing and making the Zionists even bolder. In reality, the Zionists are very scared of death and are weaker than a spiders web.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-25 15:33
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rhodium 10
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

terrorist have been defeated in Syria…so its about time that SAA, Hezbollah and Iraqi shia PMU respond like palestines and Houttis do

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-25 16:48
Anon
Guest
Anon
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is not the time for a war with Israel. If you’re going to fight Israel you’re going to fight the entirety of the west along with them. Syria needs to focus on retaking and reuniting the rest of the country, coming to an agreement with the Kurds and improving its defensive capabilities so it can defend against Israeli air and missile attacks. Otherwise Israel will have its way with Syria’s critical infrastructure, actively crippling and already seriously injured nation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-25 17:52
Rod Gillis
Guest
Rod Gillis
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Iran is setting up sites in both Iraq and Syria, all of which have been attacked by the IDF. They can lie all they want about it but both are going to pay heavily for allowing this. Iran set up Hamas in Gaza and now those people are paying a heavy price as the strip is now almost unlivable. Lebanon is the same way, going broke and another war will put them back in the stone age.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-25 16:27
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“Iran is setting up sites in both Iraq and Syria” At the invitation of both governments. Just like the US has set up bases in Iraq and Israel itself , and illegally in Syria. Israel established bases for Al-Qaeda linked factions such as Ahrar Al Shal,And Jabat Al Nusra in the part of the Golan it occupies,too,and provided thel with funds,intel, weapons and air cover. So thel whibibg about Iran supporting its allies in a war of attrition led against thel by Europe, the US and itself is beyond bankrupt as an argument. “Iran set up Hamas in Gaza and… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-25 17:22
Holohoax Shoah -6m
Guest
Holohoax Shoah -6m
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sure kîke ,now go look for the fake gas chambers. Sieg Heil.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-25 17:36
Anon
Guest
Anon
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Israel’s only diplomatic tool is violence and it has been that way for years. Don’t be surprised when its neighbors finally have had enough and put a stop to it. This will only end one way for Israel if it continues to conduct it self in a sociopathic way.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-25 17:51