“Measures that Israel and America are jointly implementing in Syria and Iraq are against the international rules. And Syrian and Iraqi defenders will soon respond to them,” Rezaie told ILNA on Sunday on the sideline of an event in Qazvin province.

Rezaei made these comments just hours after the Israeli military attacked the Damascus countryside on Saturday evening

The Israeli Armed Forces said they damaged an Iranian base during the attack on the Damascus countryside.

Rezaei strongly rejected these claims by the Israeli Armed Forces, saying, “Israel and America do not have the power to attack different Iranian centers. Meanwhile, none of our advisory centers have been damaged.”

At least five members of Hezbollah were killed during the Israeli attack on the Aqraba area in rural Damascus, a source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar News.