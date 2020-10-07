BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad expressed his country’s intention to obtain the Russian Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available in the market, indicating that he would personally be vaccinated with this vaccine because of its importance at the present time.

Assad said in an interview with the RIA Novosti Agency, in response to a question about whether he would like to be vaccinated personally with the Russian Covid-19 vaccine:

“Of course, under the current circumstances, everyone wants to be vaccinated against this dangerous virus.”

He continued, saying: “Syria will request the supply of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19, and will negotiate with Moscow on this issue, and the quantity will be determined later .. As far as I know, this vaccine is not yet available in the international market, but we will discuss with the Russian authorities when it will be able to enter Syria. This is very important and necessary … and we will discuss how much the Syrian health authorities need from this vaccine … Everyone in Syria is interested in the Russian vaccine and when it will be available.”

Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus, “Sputnik V”, last August, which was developed by Gamalia Center, and it was produced jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.