BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Israeli army spokesman, Heidai Zilberman, said that his country would not stop striking Iran in Syria and prevent it from taking hold on one side and from passing weapons and advanced technologies to Hezbollah in Lebanon on the other side.

In an interview with the Elaph website, Zilberman said that Syria launched the largest number of anti-aircraft missiles in the world this year, while claiming that the Israeli missiles always hit the targets it sets, and Israel does not see any obstacle for it to target what it wants in Syria.

An Israeli company published on Friday evening, satellite photos of the targeted Syrian site in the Masyaf area, which was struck by the Israeli fighters on Thursday night.

The satellite company, Image Sat International, revealed pictures of the destruction of the Syrian site in the city of Masyaf in the Syrian governorate of Hama.

According to the photos, the attacks destroyed 4 buildings that may have been a site for the production of missile engines and the installation of missile warheads, indicating that one of the buildings destroyed in the attack was destroyed in a previous air raid and rebuilt again.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said that there were minimal casualties as a result of the attack and denied the claims about Iranian casualties.