BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 P.M.) – Syria has agreed to grant Russia a plot of land and marine space in the coastal governorate of Latakia to establish a health center for the Russian Army on it.

Russia’s Sputnik Agency quoted from a document published by the official Russian legal information portal, that “the Syrian Arab Republic agreed to transfer a plot of land and water space in the Latakia Governorate to Russia in order to establish a medical center for health and rehabilitation of Russian flying teams.”

The area around ​​the site, according to the document, is 8 hectares, and Russia bears the cost of building and equipping the infrastructure.

The document was signed on June 21 in Damascus, and in Moscow it was signed on July 30.