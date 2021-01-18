BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian government has announced its intention to import more crude oil to cover the fuel shortage due to Western sanctions that have disrupted shipments of Iranian oil.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous did not explain how Syria would provide the additional supplies, but he said: “We imported 1.2 million tons of Iranian crude oil along with other petroleum products worth $820 million in the last six months.”

He continued, “We now produce 20,000 barrels per day only, with the loss of about 400,000 barrels per day from the oil fields in the northwestern part of the country, which is currently under the control of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, led by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units.”

He added: “Syria has become dependent on oil imports, and used a large amount of hard currency to buy petroleum products.”

The Syrian Arab Republic, which is facing heavy sanctions from the United States, has also had to deal with the occupation of its oil fields by the US-led Coalition forces.

Syria has demanded the immediate withdrawal of Coalition forces from these sites; however, it has been to no avail.

Source: Reuters