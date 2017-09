BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:35 P.M.) – A railway connection between the suburbs of Damascus and the resort city of Al-Zabadani was resumed, Monday, after a break of almost five years.

The steam-powered train dates back to 1896, and despite its appearance and sluggish speed the train has became a symbol of a return to normal life.

Al-Zabadani was under control of anti-government forces for several years and was finally recaptured by SAA and allied troops in April 2017.

Source: Ruptly