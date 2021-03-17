BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Gasoline and diesel prices have increased significantly in Syria, as the Arab Republic has been suffering from a shortage of these two resources for several days.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection announced an increase in gasoline prices, stating that they have raised the price of Octane 95 from 1250 Syrian pounds to 2,000 per liter.

Furthermore, the ministry announced that the price of Octane 90 has increased to 750, which is another major increase in the Arab Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the price of a 10-kilogram household butane gas cylinder was raised to 3,850 Syrian pounds; it was previously 2,700 pounds.

The fuel crisis in Syria is linked to the fact that most of the oil and gas fields are located outside of government control, with some of the largest under the control of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The situation has also been exacerbated by the sanctions imposed by the United States, which impede the supply of oil and gas to the Syrian Arab Republic.

The fuel crisis coincided with the decline in the exchange rate of the Syrian pound, as it crossed the 4,000-pound barrier for the dollar. Before the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, the exchange rate was 50 pounds to the dollar, while the price of gasoline was 44 pounds per liter, and 12 kilograms of gas was 90 pounds.

On the tenth of this month, the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources in Syria made it clear on its Facebook page: “As a result of the delayed arrival of the contracted oil derivatives supplies due to sanctions and the unjust U.S. blockade against our country, the Ministry of Oil a few days ago reduced the quantities of gasoline distributed to the provinces by a percentage of 15% and the quantities of diesel by 20% until the arrival of new supplies, in a manner that allows this matter to be fully addressed.”

They added that this temporary measure comes with the aim of continuing to secure the needs of citizens and managing the available stock in the best possible way.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!