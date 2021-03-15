BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The state official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) denied on Saturday, the validity of reports that claimed secret negotiations were ongoing between Syria and Israel.

The agency quoted a source as saying that “any talk about negotiations or secret talks between Syria and the Zionist entity is nothing but media and political fabrications.”

“Lately, there have been many rumors and false news about secret talks and negotiations between Syria and the Zionist entity, and Syria’s position has always been clear and transparent in dealing with this issue, and that it has never pursued the approach of secret negotiations with this entity, based on its conviction that any negotiations must be done in the interest of Syria and its people,” the SANA report said.

The Syrian source said that what was talked about on one of the satellite channels, regarding the invitation of Rabbi Elie Abbadi to Syria, and the talk about secret discussions taking place between the two parties to conclude a peace agreement is “completely false.”

The Syrian media source added that the Arab Republic has never invited any Israeli person to its lands, but rather the requests for a visit to Syria had always come from Israeli personalities.

