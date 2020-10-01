BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The permanent representative of Syria to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Hussameddine Aalla, renewed Damascus’s demand to end the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan.

The ambassador said during the 45th session of the Human Rights Council:

“Despite repeated calls by the Human Rights Council and by the main organs of the United Nations calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan, the occupation entity continues its illegal practices and measures to impose its laws and administration on the occupied Golan in violation.”

He said, “The occupation authorities continue their repressive practices against the Syrian citizens of the occupied Golan and impose restrictions and arbitrary measures that violate their basic rights, including their right to work, health, education, property and freedom of movement, while continuing to steal the natural resources of the Golan.”

He continued: “The occupying power continues to harass the citizens of the Golan through attempts to confiscate agricultural lands owned by them and threaten them to expropriate them to force them to accept property titles issued by the occupation authorities and establish an agricultural reality that supports Israeli settlers in addition to restricting the movement of the Syrian population and preventing them from building on their land, and preventing them from visiting their relatives in the motherland.”

The Syrian official stressed “the importance of Article Seven in monitoring the Israeli violations of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan, and its role in pressuring to compel Israel to stop committing illegal violations and practices and end its occupation, pointing to the responsibility of the states that support Israel, to continue these crimes.”

“Syria renews its support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital, on the borders of June 4, 1967, and to ensure the return of refugees, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions,” he added.

Source: SANA