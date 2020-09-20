BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The head of the Syrian Bar Association, Al-Firas Fares, revealed that “the Syndicate Council will study the idea of instituting a case against the American President, due to his recent statement in which he declared that he was intending to target President Bashar Al-Assad in 2017.”
In statements to Syrian media outlet, Fares said that “if the council approves this idea, it will be presented to the general conference that will be held after two weeks.”
He explained, “The feasibility of filing a lawsuit will be studied, its usefulness from the national, legal and media aspects, and what benefit will be achieved, without it being a mere spontaneous or arbitrary idea or for media review only.”
In the statements, he indicated that the Syndicate Council “will not do work just for the sake of review, but rather to achieve benefit, even if a position is recorded,” adding that “if we reach a conviction to file the case, a group of distinguished lawyers will be asked to prepare the idea.”
With regard to where to file the lawsuit in the event that the Bar Council agreed to file it, Fares emphasized that this issue will be part of the study, without mentioning other details.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed for the first time that he had considered the possibility of assassinating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017.
In an interview with Fox News, he said that he had a chance to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but the Defense Secretary at the time, Jim Mattis, objected to this idea.
In turn, Damascus criticized the U.S. President’s statements about targeting the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, calling Washington a “system of bandits who profess crime in order to reach their ends .”
Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, further said that the United States is seeking to change the current rule in Syria.
Nebenzia added that this revelation is further proof of Washington’s regime change efforts.
