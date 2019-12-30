BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday that condemned the American bombing of the Popular Mobilization Units’ (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) bases along the Syrian-Iraqi border.
An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates told SANA that “Syria condemns the U.S. aggression against the factions of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units that defend the sovereignty and independence of Iraq within the framework of the state.”
The source added, “Syria expresses its full solidarity with Iraq, people and institutions, and reiterates its demand that the United States of America not interfere in the internal affairs of Iraq, which are at the heart of the work and tasks of the Iraqi state.”
On Sunday evening, the U.S. military bombed five bases belonging to the 45th Brigade (Kata’eb Hezbollah) of the Popular Mobilization Units in the Al-Qa’im District.
As a result of this attack, at least 35 members of Kata’eb Hezbollah were killed and over 45 others were wounded.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.