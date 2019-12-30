BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday that condemned the American bombing of the Popular Mobilization Units’ (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) bases along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates told SANA that “Syria condemns the U.S. aggression against the factions of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units that defend the sovereignty and independence of Iraq within the framework of the state.”

The source added, “Syria expresses its full solidarity with Iraq, people and institutions, and reiterates its demand that the United States of America not interfere in the internal affairs of Iraq, which are at the heart of the work and tasks of the Iraqi state.”

On Sunday evening, the U.S. military bombed five bases belonging to the 45th Brigade (Kata’eb Hezbollah) of the Popular Mobilization Units in the Al-Qa’im District.

As a result of this attack, at least 35 members of Kata’eb Hezbollah were killed and over 45 others were wounded.

