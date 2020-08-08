BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A large motorcade carrying the remains of Major General Mohammad Tariq al-Khadra, who was the Commander-in-Chief of the Palestinian Liberation Army, was seen in Damascus on Friday, as it made its way to the final resting spot for the highly-decorated officer.

According to a source in Damascus, the funeral procession began at the Tishreen Hospital, where General Khadra was pronounced dead at the age of 79 this week.

The funeral procession would then travel across the city of Damascus before reaching the general’s final resting spot at the Dahdah Cemetery on Baghdad Street.

The motorcade consisted of a large number of vehicles, which included supporters, family, friends, members of the Syrian Arab Army and government, and the Palestine Liberation Army.

Khadra was named the Commander-in-Chief of the Palestine Liberation Army in 1980, faithfully serving the PLA up until his death this week.

Born in the city of Safed (then British Mandate of Palestine) in 1941, the general spent part of his youth in Palestine before the 1948 War displaced his family.

He would spend a short time in southern Lebanon before his family ultimately settled in Syria’s Homs.

The late general was arguably one of the most decorated Palestinians in any Arab army, as he served in the Six Day War of 1967, Black September conflict of 1970, October War of 1973, Lebanese Civil War, and Syrian conflict.