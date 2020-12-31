BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Syrian government called on the United Nations to take the necessary measures to stop the repeated Israeli attacks on the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had made clear in a letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations that “the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian lands are evidence of the occupation authorities’ continuing practice of state terrorism and arrogance.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed, “Syria calls once again on the Security Council to assume its responsibility within the framework of the United Nations Charter and the importance of maintaining international peace and security, and to take firm and immediate measures to stop these repeated Israeli terrorist attacks on the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

Damascus had announced that the Israeli warplanes launched an attack at dawn on Wednesday, December 30th, targeting “a unit of our air defenses in the countryside of Damascus, which resulted in the rise of a martyr and the wounding of three soldiers and material damage.”

In a statement at the time, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said, “The Syrian Arab Republic condemns this brutal aggression on the Syrian territories in flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution No. 350 of 1974 relating to the Separation of Forces Agreement, it affirms that these repeated attacks indicate the aggressive nature of Israel.”

They added that the Israeli attacks “demonstrate once again that the Israeli occupation authorities continue to practice state terrorism and arrogance, especially after the failure of the terrorist forces plotting against Syria, including the Israeli occupation authorities, to implement their plans to provide continuous support to armed terrorist gangs, their partners in crimes of terrorism and aggression and prolonging crisis in Syria at the expense of innocent Syrians, children and women, and the political efforts made to end this crisis.”

The intensity of the Israeli attacks on Syria has increased in recent times, as the Israeli army bombed several sites inside Damascus, resulting in deaths and injuries.