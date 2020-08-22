BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Syrian government called on the United Nations on Friday to immediately intervene to stop “the Turkish crime against a million Syrians in the Al-Hasakah Governorate” of northeastern Syria.

The permanent representative of Syria to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, said, in a telephone call with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, that “the Turkish aggressive behavior to cutoff drinking water to Hasakah is a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

Guterres responded to al-Jaafari’s message by confirming that he will do his best to immediately discuss this with the Turkish government and other parties to ensure pressure to resolve the issue as soon as possible, stressing that he will “assign his special envoy, (Geir) Pedersen, to work to address this issue through his meeting with representatives of the United States, Russia and Turkey in Geneva next Monday.”

Currently, there are over one million people without water in the Al-Hasakah Governorate; this is due to the obstruction of the water supply from the Al-Alouk Pumping Station, which is under the control of Turkey and its allied militants.

Al-Jaafari said last week that “the presence of the Turkish military forces on the Syrian lands is aggression, occupation and a gross violation of the principles of international law, the provisions of the United Nations Charter and the principles of friendly relations and good neighborliness between countries.”