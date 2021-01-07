BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack by the Israeli Air Force in the occupied Golan Heights toward the Syrian territories, in conjunction with the targeting of transport buses, saying that this is evidence of “coordination” between Israel and terrorist organizations.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the International Security Council, stating:

“The Israeli enemy authorities, at 10:23 pm, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, attacked again the lands of the Arab Republic. The Israeli regime is in flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution No. 350 of 1974 regarding the agreement on the separation of forces between the two sides.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry indicated that the Israeli forces had violated the decision by “launching successive rounds of rockets from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on the southern region.”

Damascus considered in its message that Israel’s targeting the Syrian territories again, and its “persistence in practicing state terrorism, which has increased in frequency recently in conjunction with the terrorist organizations’ attacks on civilian transportation in the Syrian desert, demonstrating the full coordination between Israeli terrorism and takfiri terrorism.”

The ministry noted that Israel’s operations have increased their pace “especially after the failure of its attacks and conspiracy against Syria, and its arrival to the point where it brazenly announced in its security statements for the past year that its army carried out 50 raids on targets deep in Syrian territory.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry affirmed in its statement that the coincidence of “the Israeli attacks with the recent crimes committed by armed terrorist groups on civilian transport in the Syrian desert, which led to the death and injury of a number of Syrian citizens, once again prove beyond any doubt the complete coordination between Israeli terrorism and takfiri terrorism.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry stated that the aim of this coordination is to “prolong the crisis in Syria by supporting armed terrorist groups who are partners (Israel) in terrorism on the one hand and to hinder the Syrian Arab Army and its allies from defeating ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra and the rest of the other terrorist groups associated with it, with various names, on the other hand.”

Source: SANA