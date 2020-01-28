BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian government has begun to assess the damage done to their Baniyas oil pipeline in the eastern Mediterranean after a terrorist attack targeted this imperative site.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army begins heavily targeting southern Aleppo as offensive approaches
According to the Syrian Arab New Agency (SANA), the government has begun to assess and fix the damage done to the pipeline by sending in repairmen to work on the site.
The attack on the Baniyas oil pipeline was reportedly carried out by an unnamed terrorist group. This attack marks the second time in the last eight months that this pipeline has been targeted in such an attack.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.