BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian government has begun to assess the damage done to their Baniyas oil pipeline in the eastern Mediterranean after a terrorist attack targeted this imperative site.

According to the Syrian Arab New Agency (SANA), the government has begun to assess and fix the damage done to the pipeline by sending in repairmen to work on the site.

The attack on the Baniyas oil pipeline was reportedly carried out by an unnamed terrorist group. This attack marks the second time in the last eight months that this pipeline has been targeted in such an attack.

