BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian government has begun to assess the damage done to their Baniyas oil pipeline in the eastern Mediterranean after a terrorist attack targeted this imperative site.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army begins heavily targeting southern Aleppo as offensive approaches

According to the Syrian Arab New Agency (SANA), the government has begun to assess and fix the damage done to the pipeline by sending in repairmen to work on the site.

The attack on the Baniyas oil pipeline was reportedly carried out by an unnamed terrorist group. This attack marks the second time in the last eight months that this pipeline has been targeted in such an attack.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army launches big assault in southwestern Aleppo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

CIA-Mosad operation ? Because of the sophistication, this is very likely.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-29 02:37
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You need specialised units to attack undersea facilities. Such competences are not held by either CIA or Mossad. In case of USA implied, it would be the Navy-Seals’ frogmen.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-29 18:04