BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, bilateral relations and joint cooperation in combating terrorism, and the latest developments in Syria.

According to the state-official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the developments in Syria were at the top of the agenda, especially after accusations that the Syrian Armed Forces fired two rockets into Turkey’s Kilis Province.

The meeting also dealt with setting the date and agenda for the meeting of the Joint Economic Committee, discussing ways to enhance economic and commercial cooperation relations between the two countries, regional issues and other topics of common interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 29, Zarif and Cavusoglu stressed, in a joint press conference from Istanbul, cooperation in regional issues and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and they discussed the return of US President Joe Biden’s administration to the nuclear agreement .

It is noteworthy to mention that the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Turkey comes after a regional tour he conducted last month, which included Baku, Moscow, Yerevan, Tbilisi and Ankara, and he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart.

Erdogan had called, in early March, during his hypothetical participation in the 14th summit of leaders of the Economic Cooperation Organization, to lift the US sanctions on Iran, claiming that they would contribute to the recovery and prosperity of the economy in the region.

Source: IRNA, Sputnik

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!