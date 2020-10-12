BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The public attorney in the Syrian city of Tartous, Muhammad Suleiman, said that security forces arrested those accused of starting the fires that swept through the western part of the country.

In his interview with the Al-Watan newspaper, he explained that “the police forces arrested a group of people accused of starting a number of fires,” stressing that the necessary measures had been taken to transfer them to the competent judge.

In recent days, Syria has witnessed a huge wave of fires, which have been strengthened by the climatic, economic and security conditions in the country.

Since last Friday, 156 fires were recorded, including 95 in Latakia, 49 in Tartous, and 12 in Homs.

The fires, which destroyed hundreds of hectares, resulted in deaths, as well as material and property losses to the governorates of Homs, Latakia and Tartous.