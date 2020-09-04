BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – Damascus expressed its solidarity with Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, stating that they are in support of the aforementioned leader “in the face of the attempts of external interference in its internal affairs.”
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that Syria “is following with great interest the developments of events in the friendly Republic of Belarus.”
They also expressed its rejection and condemnation of “the insistence of some well-known countries on undermining the legitimate elected governments in independent and sovereign countries.”
The Syrian Foreign Ministry said they were astonished by “the persistence of some Western countries threatening security and stability in many countries, and promoting projects of chaos and division, seeking to dominate peoples’ choices and decisions, and control their capabilities and wealth.”
The statement continued that Syria “renews its pride in its distinguished and important relations with the Republic of Belarus, and constantly recalls the Belarusian position of solidarity with Syria in facing the terrorist war that targets it, and rejecting the attempts of external interference in its internal affairs.”
The statement said that Syria affirms its “constant aspiration to strengthen and develop these bilateral relations in a way that achieves the common interests of the two friendly peoples and enhances their capabilities to confront attempts to dominate and interfere in their internal affairs.”
Syria renewed its “confidence in the choices of the friendly Belarusian people, the wisdom of its leadership and its government, and its ability to overcome this crisis and achieve more security and prosperity for friendly Belarus.”
