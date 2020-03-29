The first death from the coronavirus has been confirmed in Syria, the state news agency reported.

A woman died in hospital shortly after being admitted as an emergency patient, the SANA news agency cited the ministry as saying. Her test for COVID-19 came back positive.

Authorities in Syria have so far confirmed five COVID-19 cases. A curfew was imposed across the country on 25 March.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 684,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 32,000 people have died from COVID-19.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements