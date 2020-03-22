BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Syrian Health Minister Nizar Yaziji announced on Sunday evening, the first coronavirus (COVID-19) case inside the country.

“All necessary medical measures have been taken to deal with the first case of coronavirus infection in the country,” Yaziji told Sputnik Arabic.

Yazji explained that the detected case of the Corona virus in Syria belongs to a 20-year-old male.

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, stated that the coronavirus case is due to a young man coming from outside the country, and confirmed that the relevant authorities have taken all necessary measures to deal with them.

On Sunday morning, the Internal Security Forces in Syria closed the Hamidiyeh market, the largest market in the country, and an antique commercial masterpiece that spreads across the neighborhoods of the Old City of Damascus.

The Syrian government also announced the suspension of all mass transportation in the country, starting tomorrow, Monday, March 23rd.

 

 

Hayton
Guest
Hayton
The actions taken by the Syrian government over the past week or so have been those you would expect if cases had already been identified. All the time the official line was that there were no cases in the country, something I just did not believe. This reported case must be masking many which are going unreported. I hope the Syrian hospitals will be able to cope when the number of cases starts to rise – sanctions and war damage will have weakened the whole health sector.

2020-03-23 06:51
Member
Newbie
Carsten Ax
Testing is very very important. South korea tests a lot, Germany very few and Italy or Spain seldom. If there are no test one have a big dark figure and one cannot isolate the ill people and there contact persons early enoough.

2020-03-23 13:59
Member
Newbie
Carsten Ax
The EU made everything wrong what was possible to made wrong. Syria should lern from it. The closure of borders alone is necessary, but not enough. All people should stay at home, schools must be closed. People should allowed to leave homes only to by food, work. Excursions only for families, who live together. No visits. Even grandparents should not allowed to meet their children and grandchildren.
If it not works within 7 Days: Total lockdown, also companies should closed for 3 weeks.

The harder the restrictions are, the faster the crises is over.

2020-03-23 13:55