BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Syrian Health Minister Nizar Yaziji announced on Sunday evening, the first coronavirus (COVID-19) case inside the country.

“All necessary medical measures have been taken to deal with the first case of coronavirus infection in the country,” Yaziji told Sputnik Arabic.

Yazji explained that the detected case of the Corona virus in Syria belongs to a 20-year-old male.

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, stated that the coronavirus case is due to a young man coming from outside the country, and confirmed that the relevant authorities have taken all necessary measures to deal with them.

On Sunday morning, the Internal Security Forces in Syria closed the Hamidiyeh market, the largest market in the country, and an antique commercial masterpiece that spreads across the neighborhoods of the Old City of Damascus.

The Syrian government also announced the suspension of all mass transportation in the country, starting tomorrow, Monday, March 23rd.

