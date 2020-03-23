BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the closure of all crossings from Lebanon beginning last night at midnight.

The Ministry stated: “In line with the efforts and measures taken by the government aimed at confronting the coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior announces the closure of all crossings from the Lebanese Republic, including for Syrian citizens, as of midnight 3/23/2020 until further notice.”

The statement added that “it excludes freight cars, with drivers subjected to the necessary medical examinations in border centers.”

The Syrian Minister of Health, Nizar Yaziji, announced on Sunday, the first recorded infection of the coronavirus; this has prompted the government to step up measures to prevent the illness from spreading.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stated that the person infected with the coronavirus was a 20-year-old male who entered the country from abroad.

Advertisements