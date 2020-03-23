BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the closure of all crossings from Lebanon beginning last night at midnight.
The Ministry stated: “In line with the efforts and measures taken by the government aimed at confronting the coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior announces the closure of all crossings from the Lebanese Republic, including for Syrian citizens, as of midnight 3/23/2020 until further notice.”
The statement added that “it excludes freight cars, with drivers subjected to the necessary medical examinations in border centers.”
The Syrian Minister of Health, Nizar Yaziji, announced on Sunday, the first recorded infection of the coronavirus; this has prompted the government to step up measures to prevent the illness from spreading.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stated that the person infected with the coronavirus was a 20-year-old male who entered the country from abroad.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.