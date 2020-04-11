BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced the recovery of one case and the registration of 6 new infections with the coronavirus, bringing the number of cases registered in Syria to 25.

The six people infected with the coronavirus are now receiving treatment for the illness and they have been quarantined by the Syrian authorities.

Earlier in the week, the Ministry of Health announced the recovery of four people from the coronavirus illness, while no deaths were reported.

It is noteworthy that the first infection with the virus was recorded in Syria on March 22nd after a citizen was returning from abroad.

