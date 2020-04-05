BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the registration of three new coronavirus infections, bringing the number of cases recorded in the country to 19, two of whom recovered and two died.
According to the Syrian Ministry of Health, the three new cases are currently being monitored closely and the patients are quarantined from the public.
Last week, the Syrian Ministry of Health announced that two people infected with the coronavirus had recovered.
There have been grave concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in countries like Syria, Libya, and Yemen, as they are currently immersed in conflict.
While Syria has seen a reduction in violence since the outbreak, Libya has witnessed an increase in hostilities, with heaviest of the fighting taking place around the capital city, Tripoli.
