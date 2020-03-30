BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced on Monday, the second coronavirus-related death inside the country.

Quoting a Ministry of Health official, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the government has “recorded the second death from the coronavirus out of the ten cases recorded in Syria.”

The Syrian Ministry of Health had announced on Sunday, the first death as a result of the infection with the virus. According to the ministry, a woman upon entering the hospital passed away after tests proved she was infected with the virus.

Last week, the Syrian government decided to impose a curfew between the Syrian governorates, which would take place between 6 P.M. and 6 A.M. (local time). According to the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Interior was tasked with setting the executive instructions for this decision.

On March 11, the World Health Organization classified the emerging coronavirus, which causes “Covid 19”, as a global pandemic (pandemic), while the number of people infected with the virus exceeded all expectations.

