BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced on Monday, the second coronavirus-related death inside the country.

Quoting a Ministry of Health official, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the government has “recorded the second death from the coronavirus out of the ten cases recorded in Syria.”

The Syrian Ministry of Health had announced on Sunday, the first death as a result of the infection with the virus. According to the ministry, a woman upon entering the hospital passed away after tests proved she was infected with the virus.

Last week, the Syrian government decided to impose a curfew between the Syrian governorates, which would take place between 6 P.M. and 6 A.M. (local time). According to the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Interior was tasked with setting the executive instructions for this decision.

On March 11, the World Health Organization classified the emerging coronavirus, which causes “Covid 19”, as a global pandemic (pandemic), while the number of people infected with the virus exceeded all expectations.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkish soldier killed by Syrian Army near Saraqib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Unfortunately, since there are 15 days incubation before getting sick, you can consider that there were bout 100 people who became sick at the same time and these contaminated many during their 2 weeks incubation. There might already be several thousands people already infected. Curfew between 6PM and 6AM won’t change anything if people go on meeting each other and infected ones go on spreading the vir which, moreover, survives for 5 hours to hair-exposure, so you can get it touching a door-knob or some food package that has been previously touched by a contaminated who won’t even know being… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-31 06:56