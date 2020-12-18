BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that Russia and Syria have agreed not to deploy weapons to space.

The statement said on Friday: “On December 17, the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic, Sergey Lavrov and Faisal Mikdad , signed a joint statement on the non-deployment of the first weapons in space (NPOK).”

The statement said, “In a joint statement, the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic stressed the need to conclude an international treaty banning the deployment and use of weapons in space , and called on countries not participating in the NPOK to consider the possibility of full accession to it.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this initiative is an important political factor that contributes to ensuring equal and indivisible security for all, and increasing predictability and sustainability of countries’ activities in exploring and using outer space for peaceful purposes.

The Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Miqdad, arrived two days ago in the Russian capital, Moscow, on an official visit during which he met with senior Russian officials, headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.